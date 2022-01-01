Fried chicken sandwiches in Asheville
Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill
1 Page Ave. Ste. 150, Asheville
|Mochiko Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Mochiko fried chicken thigh, LTO, Gochujang Aioli and Su-Miso drizzle on a King's Hawaiian Sweet Roll.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Point Cafe
626 Haywood Rd, Asheville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
sour creame waffle, fried chicken breast, bacon, pimiento cheese, jalapeno jam, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit + 2)
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Bargello
7 Patton Avenue, Asheville
|AVL Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Ashe County Cheddar, Chive Aioli, Lettuce, House Pickles, Side of Fries
Buxton Hall BBQ
32 Banks Avenue, Asheville
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
white bbq sauce, pimento & American cheese, bread and butter pickles, choice of one side