Fried chicken sandwiches in Asheville

Go
Asheville restaurants
Toast

Asheville restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill

1 Page Ave. Ste. 150, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mochiko Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Mochiko fried chicken thigh, LTO, Gochujang Aioli and Su-Miso drizzle on a King's Hawaiian Sweet Roll.
More about Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill
Sunny Point Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Point Cafe

626 Haywood Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2816 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
sour creame waffle, fried chicken breast, bacon, pimiento cheese, jalapeno jam, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit + 2)
More about Sunny Point Cafe
AVL Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bargello

7 Patton Avenue, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (774 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
AVL Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Ashe County Cheddar, Chive Aioli, Lettuce, House Pickles, Side of Fries
More about Bargello
Item pic

 

Buxton Hall BBQ

32 Banks Avenue, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
white bbq sauce, pimento & American cheese, bread and butter pickles, choice of one side
More about Buxton Hall BBQ
Hillman Beer image

 

Hillman Beer

25 Sweeten Creek Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.7 (670 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried Chicken, Spicy Mayo, Dill Pickle on Brioche Bun
More about Hillman Beer

Browse other tasty dishes in Asheville

Cheeseburgers

Egg Sandwiches

Cheese Fries

Naan

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Lobsters

Patty Melts

Map

More near Asheville to explore

Greer

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Waynesville

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mills River

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston