Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pasta salad in
Athens
/
Athens
/
Pasta Salad
Athens restaurants that serve pasta salad
Locos Grill & Pub Westside
2020 Timothy Road, Athens
No reviews yet
Pasta Salad
$2.49
More about Locos Grill & Pub Westside
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside
1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens
No reviews yet
Pasta Salad
$2.49
More about Locos Grill & Pub Eastside
Browse other tasty dishes in Athens
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Fajitas
Fish Tacos
Burritos
Pudding
Nachos
Banana Pudding
Cookies
More near Athens to explore
Lawrenceville
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Loganville
No reviews yet
Snellville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Dacula
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Social Circle
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Flowery Branch
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(526 restaurants)
Milledgeville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Macon
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(57 restaurants)
Augusta
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(277 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(551 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(841 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(227 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston