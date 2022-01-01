Salmon in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve salmon
Brett's Casual American
3190 atlanta hwy, Athens
|Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad
|$14.99
Grilled salmon served on a bed of heart of romaine lettuce, with our classic “Eggless” Caesar dressing and Asiago cheese.
|Grilled Salmon
|$13.49
Seasoned and grilled skinless salmon, lightly brushed with our seasoned butter.
The Place
229 E Broad St, Athens
|Bourbon Salmon
|$18.00
Basted salmon steak over our house made grit cakes and collard greens, drizzled with bourbon glaze.
Locos Grill & Pub Westside
2020 Timothy Road, Athens
|Glazed Salmon
|$14.99
Teriyaki-glazed & chargrilled. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
White Tiger Gourmet
217 Hiawassee Ave, Athens
|Seared Salmon Salad
|$11.00
fresh salmon filet grilled and served on organic field greens with cucumbers, green apple slices, and lemon vinaigrette dressing
|Salmon On Veggies
|$11.00
fresh grilled salmon filet on top of grilled seasonal veggies with lemon vinaigrette dressing
|Seared Salmon Ciabatta
|$9.50
fresh grilled salmon filet, cream cheese, capers, cucumbers, field greens, lemon vinaigrette dressing, on toasted Independent ciabatta
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside
1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens
|Glazed Salmon
|$14.99
Teriyaki-glazed & chargrilled. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee
8851 Macon Highway Suite 403, Athens
|Side Salmon Cake
|$3.99
|Salmon Cakes Benedict
|$12.99
|Half Order Salmon Cakes Benedict
|$6.99
South Kitchen + Bar
247 E Washington St, Athens
|Bourbon Glazed Salmon
|$28.50
6oz Pan seared North Atlantic Salmon, grilled vegetable medley, and creamed corn