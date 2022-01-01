Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Athens

Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Brett's Casual American

3190 atlanta hwy, Athens

Avg 4.7 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad$14.99
Grilled salmon served on a bed of heart of romaine lettuce, with our classic “Eggless” Caesar dressing and Asiago cheese.
Grilled Salmon$13.49
Seasoned and grilled skinless salmon, lightly brushed with our seasoned butter.
More about Brett's Casual American
The Place image

FRENCH FRIES

The Place

229 E Broad St, Athens

Avg 4.6 (1446 reviews)
Takeout
Bourbon Salmon$18.00
Basted salmon steak over our house made grit cakes and collard greens, drizzled with bourbon glaze.
Bourbon Salmon$16.00
7oz Salmon, grilled & basted, served over one grit cake & collard greens. Finished with a bourbon glaze.
More about The Place
Locos Grill & Pub Westside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Westside

2020 Timothy Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Glazed Salmon$14.99
Teriyaki-glazed & chargrilled. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Westside
White Tiger Gourmet image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

White Tiger Gourmet

217 Hiawassee Ave, Athens

Avg 4.6 (806 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Salmon Salad$11.00
fresh salmon filet grilled and served on organic field greens with cucumbers, green apple slices, and lemon vinaigrette dressing
Salmon On Veggies$11.00
fresh grilled salmon filet on top of grilled seasonal veggies with lemon vinaigrette dressing
Seared Salmon Ciabatta$9.50
fresh grilled salmon filet, cream cheese, capers, cucumbers, field greens, lemon vinaigrette dressing, on toasted Independent ciabatta
More about White Tiger Gourmet
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Eastside

1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Glazed Salmon$14.99
Teriyaki-glazed & chargrilled. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Eastside
Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee image

 

Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee

8851 Macon Highway Suite 403, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Salmon Cake$3.99
Salmon Cakes Benedict$12.99
Half Order Salmon Cakes Benedict$6.99
More about Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee
Bourbon Glazed Salmon image

FRENCH FRIES

South Kitchen + Bar

247 E Washington St, Athens

Avg 4.5 (900 reviews)
Takeout
Bourbon Glazed Salmon$28.50
6oz Pan seared North Atlantic Salmon, grilled vegetable medley, and creamed corn
More about South Kitchen + Bar
Mama’s Boy Restaurant image

 

Mama’s Boy Restaurant

197 Oak St, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Cake with Tartar$3.99
Salmon Cakes Benedict$12.99
More about Mama’s Boy Restaurant

