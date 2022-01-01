Pudding in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve pudding
More about Brett's Casual American
FRENCH FRIES
Brett's Casual American
3190 atlanta hwy, Athens
|Banana Pudding
|$5.99
Rich pudding with fresh bananas and butter cookies.
More about SauceHouse BBQ
SauceHouse BBQ
830 W Broad Street, Athens
|Bread Pudding (Rum Yum Yum)
|$2.50
Individual Serving of White Chocolate Bread Puding
|Banana Pudding
|$2.50
Individual Serving of Homemade Banana Pudding
More about International Grill and Bar
PIZZA • GRILL
International Grill and Bar
1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens
|Saffron Rice Pudding
|$4.65
Rice pudding with saffron and rosewater