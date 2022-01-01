Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Athens

Athens restaurants
Athens restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Café on Lumpkin

1700 S Lumpkin St, Athens

Avg 4.2 (192 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
chicken, mayonnaise, onion, celery, spices
More about The Café on Lumpkin
FRENCH FRIES

Brett's Casual American

3190 atlanta hwy, Athens

Avg 4.7 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Our marinated chicken breast topped with provolone, lettuce, tomatoes and honey Dijon.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.49
Spicy tenders with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese on our custom bun. Comes with 1 side.
More about Brett's Casual American
FRENCH FRIES

The Place

229 E Broad St, Athens

Avg 4.6 (1446 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Chicken breast marinated in spiced buttermilk on a Kasier Roll with lettuce, tomato & caramelized onions
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Chicken breast marinated in spiced buttermilk on a Kasier Roll with lettuce, tomato & caramelized onions
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Spiced buttermilk chicken breast on a Kaiser Roll with lettuce, tomato, pimento cheese & crispy applewood smoked bacon.
More about The Place
Winghouse Grill - Athens

1307 Prince ave, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
More about Winghouse Grill - Athens
Locos Grill & Pub Westside

2020 Timothy Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.49
Golden-fried chicken, tossed in hot wing sauce with lettuce, tomato & Ranch on an onion roll.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Westside
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

White Tiger Gourmet

217 Hiawassee Ave, Athens

Avg 4.6 (806 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$8.00
smoked chicken served on a toasted kaiser roll with red bbq sauce
More about White Tiger Gourmet
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside

1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.49
Golden-fried chicken, tossed in hot wing sauce with lettuce, tomato & Ranch on an onion roll.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Eastside
Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee

8851 Macon Highway Suite 403, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
More about Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee
FRENCH FRIES

South Kitchen + Bar

247 E Washington St, Athens

Avg 4.5 (900 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about South Kitchen + Bar
Scoville Hot Chicken - Athens

311 E Broad St, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich topped with coleslaw, Comeback sauce, and pickles. Choose your spice level.
Hot Chicken Sandwich w/Fries$11.95
Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich topped with coleslaw, Comeback sauce, and pickles; Seasoned crinkle cut fries. Choose your spice level.
More about Scoville Hot Chicken - Athens

