Chicken sandwiches in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Café on Lumpkin
The Café on Lumpkin
1700 S Lumpkin St, Athens
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
chicken, mayonnaise, onion, celery, spices
More about Brett's Casual American
FRENCH FRIES
Brett's Casual American
3190 atlanta hwy, Athens
|Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Our marinated chicken breast topped with provolone, lettuce, tomatoes and honey Dijon.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$8.49
Spicy tenders with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese on our custom bun. Comes with 1 side.
More about The Place
FRENCH FRIES
The Place
229 E Broad St, Athens
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Chicken breast marinated in spiced buttermilk on a Kasier Roll with lettuce, tomato & caramelized onions
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Spiced buttermilk chicken breast on a Kaiser Roll with lettuce, tomato, pimento cheese & crispy applewood smoked bacon.
More about Winghouse Grill - Athens
Winghouse Grill - Athens
1307 Prince ave, Athens
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
More about Locos Grill & Pub Westside
Locos Grill & Pub Westside
2020 Timothy Road, Athens
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.49
Golden-fried chicken, tossed in hot wing sauce with lettuce, tomato & Ranch on an onion roll.
More about White Tiger Gourmet
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
White Tiger Gourmet
217 Hiawassee Ave, Athens
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
smoked chicken served on a toasted kaiser roll with red bbq sauce
More about Locos Grill & Pub Eastside
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside
1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.49
Golden-fried chicken, tossed in hot wing sauce with lettuce, tomato & Ranch on an onion roll.
More about Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee
Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee
8851 Macon Highway Suite 403, Athens
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
More about South Kitchen + Bar
FRENCH FRIES
South Kitchen + Bar
247 E Washington St, Athens
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
More about Scoville Hot Chicken - Athens
Scoville Hot Chicken - Athens
311 E Broad St, Athens
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich topped with coleslaw, Comeback sauce, and pickles. Choose your spice level.
|Hot Chicken Sandwich w/Fries
|$11.95
Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich topped with coleslaw, Comeback sauce, and pickles; Seasoned crinkle cut fries. Choose your spice level.