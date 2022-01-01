Tomato soup in Athens

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

FRENCH FRIES

Brett's Casual American

3190 atlanta hwy, Athens

Avg 4.7 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl of Tomato Basil Soup$5.99
Cup of Tomato Basil Soup$3.99
More about Brett's Casual American
White Tiger Gourmet image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

White Tiger Gourmet

217 Hiawassee Ave, Athens

Avg 4.6 (806 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Pimento Cheese and Tomato Soup$9.25
grilled white bread stuffed with melted pimento cheese, served with a side of house made tomato soup
Tomato Soup$4.00
house made tomato soup (contains dairy)
Grilled Pimento Cheese & Tomato Soup$9.25
grilled white bread stuffed with melted pimento cheese served with a side of house made tomato soup
More about White Tiger Gourmet

