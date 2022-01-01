Tomato soup in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve tomato soup
FRENCH FRIES
Brett's Casual American
3190 atlanta hwy, Athens
|Bowl of Tomato Basil Soup
|$5.99
|Cup of Tomato Basil Soup
|$3.99
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
White Tiger Gourmet
217 Hiawassee Ave, Athens
|Grilled Pimento Cheese and Tomato Soup
|$9.25
grilled white bread stuffed with melted pimento cheese, served with a side of house made tomato soup
|Tomato Soup
|$4.00
house made tomato soup (contains dairy)
|Grilled Pimento Cheese & Tomato Soup
|$9.25
grilled white bread stuffed with melted pimento cheese served with a side of house made tomato soup