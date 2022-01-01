Chicken salad in Buckhead
Buckhead restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Fresh to Order
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta
|Waldorf Chicken Salad Box
|$11.90
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Tacos & Tequilas
4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|T&T Salad/ Chicken
|$14.00
Mixed greens, cabbage, carrots, tomato, avocado, bacon, cheese & tortilla strips.
More about R Thomas Deluxe Grill
R Thomas Deluxe Grill
1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.50
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta
|Gluten-Free Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and fruit.
|Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Cultivate Food + Coffee
Cultivate Food + Coffee
1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|J's Halal Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
diced Halal chicken breast, dukes mayo, spices, fresh basil, celery & red grapes. served on a fresh croissant. Cafe @ Pharr inspired recipe!