Chicken salad in Buckhead

Buckhead restaurants
Buckhead restaurants that serve chicken salad

Fresh to Order image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Waldorf Chicken Salad Box$11.90
More about Fresh to Order
Item pic

 

Tacos & Tequilas

4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
T&T Salad/ Chicken$14.00
Mixed greens, cabbage, carrots, tomato, avocado, bacon, cheese & tortilla strips.
More about Tacos & Tequilas
R Thomas Deluxe Grill image

 

R Thomas Deluxe Grill

1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.50
More about R Thomas Deluxe Grill
Toast On Lenox image

 

Toast On Lenox

2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad (Copy)$16.00
More about Toast On Lenox
Door County Chicken Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten-Free Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and fruit.
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

 

Cultivate Food + Coffee

1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
J's Halal Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
diced Halal chicken breast, dukes mayo, spices, fresh basil, celery & red grapes. served on a fresh croissant. Cafe @ Pharr inspired recipe!
More about Cultivate Food + Coffee
Dantanna's Surf & Turf image

 

Dantanna's Surf & Turf

3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG Chicken Salad$18.00
More about Dantanna's Surf & Turf

