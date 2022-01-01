Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Buckhead

Go
Buckhead restaurants
Toast

Buckhead restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken$9.90
Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken, Baby Greens, Two Cheeses, Honey Mustard
Half Crispy Spicy Tenderloins of Chicken Panini$10.50
Spicy Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken Tossed In Our Signature Smokey Spice, Baby Greens, Two Cheeses, Ranch
Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken Entree$13.90
Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken, Honey Mustard & BBQ
More about Fresh to Order
Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

3365 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (6021 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal$5.99
Crispy chicken strips with a side of honey mustard. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
Crispy Chicken Tenders$5.25
Crispy chicken strips on skewers with a side of honey mustard.
More about Farm Burger
Toast On Lenox image

 

Toast On Lenox

2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad (Copy)$16.00
More about Toast On Lenox

Browse other tasty dishes in Buckhead

Avocado Toast

French Toast

Veggie Quesadillas

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cinnamon Rolls

Pancakes

Map

More near Buckhead to explore

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Little Five Points

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Morningside / Lenox Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Kirkwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston