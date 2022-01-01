Crispy chicken in Buckhead
Buckhead restaurants that serve crispy chicken
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta
|Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken
|$9.90
Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken, Baby Greens, Two Cheeses, Honey Mustard
|Half Crispy Spicy Tenderloins of Chicken Panini
|$10.50
Spicy Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken Tossed In Our Signature Smokey Spice, Baby Greens, Two Cheeses, Ranch
|Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken Entree
|$13.90
Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken, Honey Mustard & BBQ
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Burger
3365 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta
|Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal
|$5.99
Crispy chicken strips with a side of honey mustard. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$5.25
Crispy chicken strips on skewers with a side of honey mustard.