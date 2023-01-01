Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Buckhead

Go
Buckhead restaurants
Toast

Buckhead restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Dancing Goats® image

 

Dancing Goats® - Buckhead

3167 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$0.00
More about Dancing Goats® - Buckhead
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe - Buckhead

1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate Pancakes$0.00
Hot chocolate pancakes griddled with chocolate chips inside, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, mini marshmallows, and sprinkles.
Kid's Hot Chocolate Pancakes$12.50
Two hot chocolate pancakes griddled with chocolate chips insides, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, mini marshmallows, and sprinkles. Served with two scrambled eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage.
Hot Chocolate$0.00
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Buckhead

Browse other tasty dishes in Buckhead

Gumbo

Brisket

Chicken Sandwiches

French Toast

Chili

Cheesecake

Fish And Chips

Pretzels

Map

More near Buckhead to explore

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Little Five Points

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Morningside / Lenox Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Kirkwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (463 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (568 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston