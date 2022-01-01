Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Attleboro

Attleboro restaurants
Attleboro restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Scampi Pizza
Rich garlic butter sauce, chicken breast marinated in fresh basil, topped with romano and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Strips of crispy breaded chicken cutlet with plum tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our homemade pizza sauce, grilled chicken dipped in spicy Buffalo sauce with caramelized onions & mozzarella.
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
Briggs Corner Pizzeria image

PIZZA • GRILL

Briggs Corner Pizzeria

1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (1690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Special Pizza$14.50
BBQ sauce, grilled BBQ Chicken, red onions, scallions
Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.50
Buffalo chicken and mozzarella cheese
Gluten Free Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Pizza$14.50
Chicken and broccoli with alfredo sauce.
More about Briggs Corner Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria

88 Union Street, attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.00
16 inch pizza topped with breaded fried chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano tomato sauce.
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.00
10 inch pizza topped with grilled chicken, red onion, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano tomato sauce.
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza$19.00
16 inch pizza topped with grilled chicken, red onion, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano tomato sauce.
More about Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria

