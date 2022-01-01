Chicken pizza in Attleboro
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
595 Washington Street, Attleboro
|Chicken Scampi Pizza
Rich garlic butter sauce, chicken breast marinated in fresh basil, topped with romano and mozzarella cheese.
|Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Strips of crispy breaded chicken cutlet with plum tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our homemade pizza sauce, grilled chicken dipped in spicy Buffalo sauce with caramelized onions & mozzarella.
PIZZA • GRILL
Briggs Corner Pizzeria
1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro
|Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Special Pizza
|$14.50
BBQ sauce, grilled BBQ Chicken, red onions, scallions
|Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$14.50
Buffalo chicken and mozzarella cheese
|Gluten Free Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
|$14.50
Chicken and broccoli with alfredo sauce.
Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria
88 Union Street, attleboro
|Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$19.00
16 inch pizza topped with breaded fried chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano tomato sauce.
|Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$15.00
10 inch pizza topped with grilled chicken, red onion, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano tomato sauce.
|Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$19.00
16 inch pizza topped with grilled chicken, red onion, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano tomato sauce.