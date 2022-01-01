Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Attleboro

Go
Attleboro restaurants
Toast

Attleboro restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pan Seared Scallops* - SPECIAL$30.99
Broiled Sea Scallops$23.99
Fresh large Scallops broiled to Golden Brown in delicate Lemon white Wine sauce, finished with Bread Crumbs.
Pan Seared Scallops*$15.99
Served over a bed of quinoa pilaf, corn, red & green peppers, finished with chipotle aioli.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats. poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness.
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
Briggs Corner Pizzeria image

PIZZA • GRILL

Briggs Corner Pizzeria

1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (1690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallops Vincenzo$22.50
Scallops, spinach and mushrooms sautéed in alfredo sauce.
More about Briggs Corner Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Attleboro

Turkey Clubs

Carrot Cake

Lobsters

Clams

Chicken Wraps

Pizza Steak

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Attleboro to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Foxboro

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Taunton

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Norton

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston