Auburn breakfast spots you'll love

Zoner's Pizza Wings & Waffles image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

Zoner's Pizza Wings & Waffles

200 W Glenn Ave # 200, Auburn, AL 36830, Auburn

Avg 3.2 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MARGHERITA$10.99
Mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil, Roma tomato, and special seasoning.
SUPREME$10.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, crispy bacon, sausage, beef, ham, mushroom, onions, green peppers, and black olives. Each size is an additional $2.
MYO PIZZA - 14" LARGE$10.89
More about Zoner's Pizza Wings & Waffles
Lucy's image

 

Lucy's

2300 Moore's Mill Rd, Auburn

Avg 4.5 (2468 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Farmer's Daughter$18.00
Fried Brussels, Roasted Carrtos, Gigante Bean Hummus, Roasted Beet Dip, Lemon Aioli, Naan Bread
Juicy Lucy$18.00
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Poblano Aioli, Sharp White Cheddar Stuffed, Lucy's Fries
Raspberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding$14.00
Serves 2-4
More about Lucy's
Umami image

 

Umami

2319 Bent Creek Road, Auburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Umami

