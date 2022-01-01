Auburn breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Auburn
More about Zoner's Pizza Wings & Waffles
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
Zoner's Pizza Wings & Waffles
200 W Glenn Ave # 200, Auburn, AL 36830, Auburn
|Popular items
|MARGHERITA
|$10.99
Mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil, Roma tomato, and special seasoning.
|SUPREME
|$10.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, crispy bacon, sausage, beef, ham, mushroom, onions, green peppers, and black olives. Each size is an additional $2.
|MYO PIZZA - 14" LARGE
|$10.89
More about Lucy's
Lucy's
2300 Moore's Mill Rd, Auburn
|Popular items
|Farmer's Daughter
|$18.00
Fried Brussels, Roasted Carrtos, Gigante Bean Hummus, Roasted Beet Dip, Lemon Aioli, Naan Bread
|Juicy Lucy
|$18.00
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Poblano Aioli, Sharp White Cheddar Stuffed, Lucy's Fries
|Raspberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$14.00
Serves 2-4
More about Umami
Umami
2319 Bent Creek Road, Auburn