Cannolis in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

 

Taste of Philly Aurora - 700 South Buckley Road Unit A

700 South Buckley Road Unit A, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(2x) Chocolate Chip Cannolis$5.00
(1x) Chocolate Chip Cannoli$2.99
More about Taste of Philly Aurora - 700 South Buckley Road Unit A
Item pic

 

Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Aurora

17150 E ILIFF AVE, AURORA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mini Cannolis$4.95
Flaky pastry shells filled with a sweet ricotta blend and mini chocolate chunks. Mix it up with your choice of chocolate covered or regular.
More about Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Aurora
Item pic

 

Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Smoky Hill

20269 E Smoky Hill Rd, Centennial

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mini Cannolis$4.95
Flaky pastry shells filled with a sweet ricotta blend and mini chocolate chunks. Mix it up with your choice of chocolate covered or regular.
More about Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Smoky Hill

