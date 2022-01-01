Cheese fries in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve cheese fries
Golden Flame Hot Wings - Aurora
18757 E HAMPDEN AVE #156, AURORA
|Cheese Fries
Fresh cut fries topped with Jalapeno Cheddar Cheese.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
1708 S Chambers Rd, Aurora
|Cheese Fries
Served with Ranch
Fire Wings
13950 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora
|LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$5.99
|REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$4.99
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Chicken Shack
6710 S. Cornerstar Way, Aurora
|Sm Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.49
|Lg Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.99