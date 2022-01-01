Chili in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve chili
More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 AURORA
2580 S Havana St, Aurora
|Chili PINT
|$7.99
|Chili BOWL
|$5.99
|Chili Cheese Appetizer
|$5.99
Choice of potato, smothered in pork green chili or veggie chili w/ cheddar cheese on top.
More about Maria Empanada - Stanley Marketplace
Maria Empanada - Stanley Marketplace
2501 N Dallas Street, Aurora
|Sweet Chili Mayo
|$0.49
Mayo, sweet chili sauce.
More about Fire Wings
Fire Wings
13950 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora
|LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS
|$5.69
|LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$5.99
|REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$4.99
More about The Chicken Shack
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Chicken Shack
6710 S. Cornerstar Way, Aurora
|Sm Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.49
|Small Chili
|$4.99
|Lg Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.99