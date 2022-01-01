Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Golden Flame Hot Wings - Aurora

18757 E HAMPDEN AVE #156, AURORA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders (4pc)$8.49
Breaded chicken breast tenders
2 pc Chicken Strips Kids Meal$6.99
2 Pc Chicken Strips kids meal
Includes kid fries and small kids drink.
12 and under.
Only select a drink if order is for delivery. Otherwise drink is self serve at pick-up.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 AURORA

2580 S Havana St, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3337 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips and French Fries$12.99
Kid Chicken Strips$8.99
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1708 S Chambers Rd, Aurora

Avg 4 (8866 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers (6)
Served with Honey Mustard
Fire Wings

13950 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN STRIPS
Choice of 1 Flavor
3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS$5.49
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3357 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.50
