Chicken fried steaks in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Heritage Cafe

22691 E Aurora Pkwy Unit B 8-9,, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs$18.95
Premium skirt steak (yes, you read that right), hand dipped and fried to order, jalapeño gravy or country gravy, two eggs and hash browns
More about Heritage Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora

15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3357 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak$15.75
5oz flank steak, breaded and fried served with breakfast potatoes, two eggs, and gluten free chipped gravy.
More about The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora

