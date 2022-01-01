Chicken fried steaks in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
More about Heritage Cafe
Heritage Cafe
22691 E Aurora Pkwy Unit B 8-9,, Aurora
|Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs
|$18.95
Premium skirt steak (yes, you read that right), hand dipped and fried to order, jalapeño gravy or country gravy, two eggs and hash browns
More about The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora
15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$15.75
5oz flank steak, breaded and fried served with breakfast potatoes, two eggs, and gluten free chipped gravy.