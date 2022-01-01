Turkey melts in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve turkey melts
More about Mondo Market Stanley
Mondo Market Stanley
2501 Dallas St STE 168, Aurora
|Turkey-Pesto Melt Sandwich
|$13.95
More about The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora
15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora
|Turkey Melt
|$12.00
Grilled turkey breast, sliced avocado, bacon, caramelized onions, and
melted cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough with your choice of side.