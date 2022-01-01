Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Downtown
/
Austin
/
Downtown
/
Chips And Salsa
Downtown restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Taco Flats - Events & Catering
2401 East 6th Street, Austin
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$7.00
tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro, onion and garlic
More about Taco Flats - Events & Catering
HAMBURGERS
Arlo’s at Crow Bar - 3116 S Congress
900 Red River, Austin
Avg 4.7
(1168 reviews)
CHIPS (NO SALSA)
$2.00
More about Arlo’s at Crow Bar - 3116 S Congress
