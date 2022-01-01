Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Southeast Austin
/
Austin
/
Southeast Austin
/
Chips And Salsa
Southeast Austin restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Casa Moreno
5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
Avg 4.7
(500 reviews)
Chips And Salsa
$3.00
More about Casa Moreno
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck (Meanwhile Brewing) - 3901 Promontory Point Dr
3901 Promontory Point Dr, Austin
No reviews yet
Chips and Salsa
$20.00
3-8oz red salsa cups and 3#6 bags of chips. Snack for approximately 10-15 people.
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck (Meanwhile Brewing) - 3901 Promontory Point Dr
Browse other tasty dishes in Southeast Austin
Quesadillas
French Fries
Tacos
Migas
Pancakes
Chili
Pecan Pies
Pies
More near Southeast Austin to explore
East Austin
Avg 4.4
(84 restaurants)
78704 (South Austin)
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Rosedale
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Bouldin Creek
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Market District
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
West Campus
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Oltorf/East Riverside
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Circle C Ranch
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(374 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(717 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(557 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(260 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston