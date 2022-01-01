Brisket in Bakersfield
Bakersfield restaurants that serve brisket
More about Salty's BBQ & Catering - White Lane
Salty's BBQ & Catering - White Lane
6801 White Lane,, Bakersfield
|Brisket Salad
|$12.49
Spring mix with green bell peppers, carrots, croutons, and 5 oz of brisket. Comes with choice of dressing
|1 lb Brisket
|$22.99
1 lb of slow smoked Brisket with 6 oz of BBQ on the side
|1/2 lb Brisket
|$11.99
1/2 lb of slow smoked Brisket with 4oz of BBQ on the side
More about West Coast Sourdough
West Coast Sourdough
5450 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield
|#17 BBQ Brisket
Thin-sliced smoked Brisket, topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese & a house-made Jalapeno Ranch Coleslaw. Served hot & toasted on Freshly Baked Sourdough!
More about Salty's BBQ & Catering - Rosedale
Salty's BBQ & Catering - Rosedale
9425 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield
|Brisket and Rib Combo
Comes in 1/4 lb or 1/2 lb sizes with your choice of one side, a Pyrenees roll, and BBQ on the side
|Tri-Tip & Brisket Combo
Comes in 1/4 lb or 1/2 lb sizes with your choice of one side, a Pyrenees roll, and BBQ on the side
|1/2 lb Brisket Dinner
|$17.99
1/2 lb of brisket with 2 regular sides, Pyrenees roll, and 4 oz of BBQ on the side