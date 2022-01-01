Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Bakersfield

Go
Bakersfield restaurants
Toast

Bakersfield restaurants that serve brisket

Banner pic

 

Salty's BBQ & Catering - White Lane

6801 White Lane,, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Salad$12.49
Spring mix with green bell peppers, carrots, croutons, and 5 oz of brisket. Comes with choice of dressing
1 lb Brisket$22.99
1 lb of slow smoked Brisket with 6 oz of BBQ on the side
1/2 lb Brisket$11.99
1/2 lb of slow smoked Brisket with 4oz of BBQ on the side
More about Salty's BBQ & Catering - White Lane
#17 BBQ Brisket image

 

West Coast Sourdough

5450 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
#17 BBQ Brisket
Thin-sliced smoked Brisket, topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese & a house-made Jalapeno Ranch Coleslaw. Served hot & toasted on Freshly Baked Sourdough!
More about West Coast Sourdough
Restaurant banner

 

Salty's BBQ & Catering - Rosedale

9425 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket and Rib Combo
Comes in 1/4 lb or 1/2 lb sizes with your choice of one side, a Pyrenees roll, and BBQ on the side
Tri-Tip & Brisket Combo
Comes in 1/4 lb or 1/2 lb sizes with your choice of one side, a Pyrenees roll, and BBQ on the side
1/2 lb Brisket Dinner$17.99
1/2 lb of brisket with 2 regular sides, Pyrenees roll, and 4 oz of BBQ on the side
More about Salty's BBQ & Catering - Rosedale

Browse other tasty dishes in Bakersfield

Steak Tacos

Edamame

Nachos

Turkey Burgers

Chilaquiles

Shrimp Tempura

Baked Ziti

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Bakersfield to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston