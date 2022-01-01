Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cappuccino in
Canton Industrial Area
/
Baltimore
/
Canton Industrial Area
/
Cappuccino
Canton Industrial Area restaurants that serve cappuccino
THB Bagelry & Deli
3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Cappuccino
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Atwater's
3601 Boston Street, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Cappuccino
$3.75
double espresso & steamed milk
More about Atwater's
Browse other tasty dishes in Canton Industrial Area
Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Muffins
Turkey Clubs
French Fries
Hot Chocolate
Grilled Chicken
More near Canton Industrial Area to explore
Fells Point
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Remington
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Midtown Belvedere
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Inner Harbor
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Little Italy
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Mid - Govans
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Highlandtown
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Jones Falls Area
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston