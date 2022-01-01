Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Canton Industrial Area
/
Baltimore
/
Canton Industrial Area
/
Cookies
Canton Industrial Area restaurants that serve cookies
THB Bagelry & Deli
3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.75
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Atwater's
3601 Boston Street, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Pack of Raspberry Almond Cookie
$5.95
Pack of Dark Chocolate Walnut Cookies
$5.95
Pack Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
$5.95
More about Atwater's
Browse other tasty dishes in Canton Industrial Area
Chicken Salad
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Muffins
Caesar Salad
More near Canton Industrial Area to explore
Fells Point
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Remington
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Midtown Belvedere
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Inner Harbor
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Little Italy
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Mid - Govans
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Highlandtown
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Jones Falls Area
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston