Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Canton Industrial Area

Go
Canton Industrial Area restaurants
Toast

Canton Industrial Area restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

THB Bagelry & Deli - Canton

3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Delivery
Fresh Baked Muffins$3.25
More about THB Bagelry & Deli - Canton
Item pic

 

Atwater's - Canton

3601 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cranberry Orange Muffin$2.95
Dutch Apple Muffin$2.95
Cherry Crumb Muffin$2.95
More about Atwater's - Canton

Browse other tasty dishes in Canton Industrial Area

Chicken Salad

Cappuccino

Cake

Chocolate Brownies

Grilled Chicken

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Caesar Salad

Ham Sandwiches

Map

More near Canton Industrial Area to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mid - Govans

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Highlandtown

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (908 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (122 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (480 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (570 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1127 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (516 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston