Enchiladas in Downtown

R&R Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS

R&R Taqueria

2 E Lombard St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ENCHILADAS$12.99
chicken wrapped in three fried tortillas, topped with your choice green, red or Mole sauce.
All platters are served with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo.
More about R&R Taqueria
La Calle Restaurant image

 

La Calle Restaurant

10 South Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (579 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas de Mole$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with hand crafted mole sauce, sour cream, Queso Fresco., onions, cilantro. Served with red rice
Enchiladas Verdes$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with salsa verde, quest verde, sour cream, onions, cilantro. Served with rice
Enchiladas de mole$17.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with handcrafted mole sauce, sour cream, quest fresco, slice onions, cilantro. Served with red rice.
More about La Calle Restaurant

