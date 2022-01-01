Enchiladas in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve enchiladas
R&R Taqueria
2 E Lombard St, Baltimore
|ENCHILADAS
|$12.99
chicken wrapped in three fried tortillas, topped with your choice green, red or Mole sauce.
All platters are served with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo.
La Calle Restaurant
10 South Street, Baltimore
|Enchiladas de Mole
|$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with hand crafted mole sauce, sour cream, Queso Fresco., onions, cilantro. Served with red rice
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with salsa verde, quest verde, sour cream, onions, cilantro. Served with rice
