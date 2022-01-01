Baton Rouge burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Baton Rouge

Curbside Burgers image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Curbside Burgers

4158 Government Street, Baton Rouge

Avg 4 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Curbside Classic w/ American Cheese$7.55
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Housemade Pickles
Curbside Classic$7.25
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Housemade Pickles
Shroomin' + Jammin'$9.25
House Patty, Mushrooms, Onion Jam, Swiss, Arugula, Roasted Tomato, Garlic Mayo
More about Curbside Burgers
Atomic Burger image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Atomic Burger

5909 Creek Centre Dr, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.1 (468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jamburger$6.99
A rich combination of mayo, american cheese, and bacon-onion jam.
French Fries$2.99
Real potatoes, hand cut daily and fried perfectly. Seasoned with a dash of salt, and served with your choice of sauce.
Atomic Burger$6.99
A classic, perfected: american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and our signature A.B. sauce.
More about Atomic Burger
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc. image

 

Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.

2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
H&T Seafood Salad$14.99
Crabmeat & Boiled Shrimp served on a bed of Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix & Topped w/Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Shredded Cheddar Cheese & Croutons.
Fried Shrimp Platter$17.99
Fresh Gulf shrimp lightly battered in our own Deep South recipe.
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Seasoned and grilled chicken served on a bed of Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, boiled egg, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons.
More about Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1232 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BUFFALO WINGS$15.00
6 drummettes and 6 flappers deep fried and tossed in wing sauce
BOUDIN BALLS$9.50
8 battered and fried boudin balls served with gator sauce
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP$11.00
Cream based dip filled with spinach, artichoke hearts, and pepper jack cheese. Served with spicy battered bowtie pasta chips
More about The Chimes

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Baton Rouge

Chicken Salad

Gumbo

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Po Boy

Cookies

Seafood Gumbo

