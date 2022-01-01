Baton Rouge burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Baton Rouge
More about Curbside Burgers
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Curbside Burgers
4158 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Curbside Classic w/ American Cheese
|$7.55
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Housemade Pickles
|Curbside Classic
|$7.25
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Housemade Pickles
|Shroomin' + Jammin'
|$9.25
House Patty, Mushrooms, Onion Jam, Swiss, Arugula, Roasted Tomato, Garlic Mayo
More about Atomic Burger
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Atomic Burger
5909 Creek Centre Dr, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Jamburger
|$6.99
A rich combination of mayo, american cheese, and bacon-onion jam.
|French Fries
|$2.99
Real potatoes, hand cut daily and fried perfectly. Seasoned with a dash of salt, and served with your choice of sauce.
|Atomic Burger
|$6.99
A classic, perfected: american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and our signature A.B. sauce.
More about Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|H&T Seafood Salad
|$14.99
Crabmeat & Boiled Shrimp served on a bed of Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix & Topped w/Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Shredded Cheddar Cheese & Croutons.
|Fried Shrimp Platter
|$17.99
Fresh Gulf shrimp lightly battered in our own Deep South recipe.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Seasoned and grilled chicken served on a bed of Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, boiled egg, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons.
More about The Chimes
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chimes
10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|BUFFALO WINGS
|$15.00
6 drummettes and 6 flappers deep fried and tossed in wing sauce
|BOUDIN BALLS
|$9.50
8 battered and fried boudin balls served with gator sauce
|SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
|$11.00
Cream based dip filled with spinach, artichoke hearts, and pepper jack cheese. Served with spicy battered bowtie pasta chips