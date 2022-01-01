Chicken salad in Bay City
Bay City restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about The Souper Cafe
The Souper Cafe
4093 N Euclid, bay city
|1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.99
|Full Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.49
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$5.99
More about Tavern 101
GRILL
Tavern 101
101 Center Ave, Bay City
|BBQ Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Romaine lettuce topped with dry rubbed BBQ chicken, diced tomato, hard boiled egg, chopped bacon, crispy avocado, cheddar-jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, crispy avocado, and corn tortilla strips with bbq ranch dressing .