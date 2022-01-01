Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Bay City

Go
Bay City restaurants
Toast

Bay City restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Souper Cafe image

 

The Souper Cafe

4093 N Euclid, bay city

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.99
Full Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.49
Chicken Salad Wrap$5.99
More about The Souper Cafe
BBQ Chicken Cobb Salad image

GRILL

Tavern 101

101 Center Ave, Bay City

Avg 4.4 (1137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce topped with dry rubbed BBQ chicken, diced tomato, hard boiled egg, chopped bacon, crispy avocado, cheddar-jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, crispy avocado, and corn tortilla strips with bbq ranch dressing .
More about Tavern 101
Banner pic

 

Brooklyn Boyz

507 E Midland Street, Bay City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.49
Crisp Romaine lettuce, char-grilled chicken, tomatoes, Parmesan and croutons in a creamy Caesar dressing.
More about Brooklyn Boyz

Browse other tasty dishes in Bay City

Chicken Parmesan

Grilled Chicken

Ravioli

Carbonara

Cobb Salad

Chicken Tenders

Prime Rib Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Map

More near Bay City to explore

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston