Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken rolls in
Bel Air
/
Bel Air
/
Chicken Rolls
Bel Air restaurants that serve chicken rolls
MaGerks Pub & Grill
120 S Bond Street, Bel Air
No reviews yet
Chicken Egg Roll
$10.99
More about MaGerks Pub & Grill
MaGerk's On A Roll Food Truck
120 S Bond, Bel Air
No reviews yet
Egg Rolls - CHICKEN
$11.99
Hand Rolled, Filled with Chicken & American Cheese, Fried Crispy (No Substitutions/Add-Ons)
More about MaGerk's On A Roll Food Truck
Browse other tasty dishes in Bel Air
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Mac And Cheese
Mahi Mahi
Greek Salad
Shrimp Salad
Prosciutto
Cobb Salad
Chili
More near Bel Air to explore
Parkville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Aberdeen
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Fallston
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Havre De Grace
No reviews yet
Edgewood
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Port Deposit
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Middle River
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Abingdon
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(218 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(182 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(316 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston