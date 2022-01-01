Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab fried rice in Bellevue

Go
Bellevue restaurants
Toast

Bellevue restaurants that serve crab fried rice

Crab Fried Rice image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Monsoon - Bellevue

10245 Main St, Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (3162 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Fried Rice$22.00
Dungeness crab, brown fried rice, carrot, pea, egg, coconut oil.
More about Monsoon - Bellevue
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Ginger

3717 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (2498 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Fried Rice$22.00
Our famous stir-fried steamed Thai jasmine white rice with fresh Red Rock Crab leg and claw meat, snow peas, onions, tomatoes and egg. Perfect with a squeeze of lime!
Crab Fried Rice$22.00
Our famous stir-fried steamed Thai jasmine white rice with fresh Red Rock Crab leg and claw meats, snow peas, onions, tomatoes and egg. Perfect with a squeeze of lime!
More about Thai Ginger

Browse other tasty dishes in Bellevue

Burritos

Edamame

Carne Asada

Avocado Toast

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Pork Chops

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Bellevue to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston