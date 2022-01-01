Crab fried rice in Bellevue
Bellevue restaurants that serve crab fried rice
More about Monsoon - Bellevue
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Monsoon - Bellevue
10245 Main St, Bellevue
|Crab Fried Rice
|$22.00
Dungeness crab, brown fried rice, carrot, pea, egg, coconut oil.
More about Thai Ginger
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Ginger
3717 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue
|Crab Fried Rice
|$22.00
Our famous stir-fried steamed Thai jasmine white rice with fresh Red Rock Crab leg and claw meat, snow peas, onions, tomatoes and egg. Perfect with a squeeze of lime!
|Crab Fried Rice
|$22.00
Our famous stir-fried steamed Thai jasmine white rice with fresh Red Rock Crab leg and claw meats, snow peas, onions, tomatoes and egg. Perfect with a squeeze of lime!