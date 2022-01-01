Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura rolls in Belmar

Go
Belmar restaurants
Toast

Belmar restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls

Klein's Fish Market image

 

Klein's Fish Market

708 River Road, Belmar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
More about Klein's Fish Market
Mizuki Hibachi Asian Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Mizuki Hibachi Asian Bistro

2007 Highway 35, STE 1-2, Wall

Avg 4.3 (368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura roll$8.50
Shrimp tempura, cucumber
More about Mizuki Hibachi Asian Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Belmar

Lobster Rolls

Bisque

Salad Rolls

Avocado Salad

Scallops

Calamari

Burritos

Salmon

Map

More near Belmar to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bradley Beach

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston