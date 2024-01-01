Avocado salad in Belmont
Belmont restaurants that serve avocado salad
More about Tatte Bakery - Belmont
Tatte Bakery - Belmont
495 Trapelo Rd., Belmont
|Spiced Shrimp & Avocado Mousse Salad
|$12.50
Mixed baby lettuces, shawarma-spiced roasted shrimp, tomatoes, radish, red onions and pickled cabbage, served with an Aleppo parsley dressing and a feta-avocado mousse. (550 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Shellfish)
More about Hanami Sushi Bar and Grill
Hanami Sushi Bar and Grill
89 Trapelo Road, Belmont
|Lobster Avocado Salad
|$18.00