Pecan pies in Belmont

Belmont restaurants that serve pecan pies

Tatte Bakery - Belmont

495 Trapelo Rd., Belmont

Salted Honey Hazelnut & Pecan Pie Slice$6.50
Salted honey filling, hazelnuts and pecans in a rich pie crust. (680 cal, Contains: Egg, Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts & Pecan), Dairy, Wheat)
More about Tatte Bakery - Belmont
Quebrada Baking Co - Belmont

19 Leonard Street, Belmont

Pecan Pie$30.00
Traditional candied pecan pie with golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour.
More about Quebrada Baking Co - Belmont

