Pecan pies in Belmont

Tatte Bakery - Belmont
495 Trapelo Rd., Belmont
|Salted Honey Hazelnut & Pecan Pie Slice
|$6.50
Salted honey filling, hazelnuts and pecans in a rich pie crust. (680 cal, Contains: Egg, Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts & Pecan), Dairy, Wheat)
More about Quebrada Baking Co - Belmont
Quebrada Baking Co - Belmont
19 Leonard Street, Belmont
|Pecan Pie
|$30.00
Traditional candied pecan pie with golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour.
