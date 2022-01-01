Pies in Belmont
My Other Kitchen
762 Pleasant St, Belmont
|Spinach Pie (Cook at Home)
|$6.00
|Spinach Pie w/Greek Salad
|$10.95
Fresh spinach, onions, herbs, Feta Cheese & eggs wrapped in Filo dough, served over a Greek salad.
|Spinach Pie
|$6.00
Quebrada Baking Co
19 Leonard Street, Belmont
|Boston Cream Pie
|$25.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Yellow cake with chocolate ganache topping and a thick layer of vanilla pastry cream filling.
|Chocolate Whoopie Pies
|$3.97
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***