Pies in Belmont

Belmont restaurants
Toast

Belmont restaurants that serve pies

My Other Kitchen image

 

My Other Kitchen

762 Pleasant St, Belmont

Avg 4.6 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Pie (Cook at Home)$6.00
Spinach Pie w/Greek Salad$10.95
Fresh spinach, onions, herbs, Feta Cheese & eggs wrapped in Filo dough, served over a Greek salad.
Spinach Pie$6.00
More about My Other Kitchen
Quebrada Baking Co image

 

Quebrada Baking Co

19 Leonard Street, Belmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boston Cream Pie$25.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Yellow cake with chocolate ganache topping and a thick layer of vanilla pastry cream filling.
Chocolate Whoopie Pies$3.97
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
More about Quebrada Baking Co
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Ovenbird Cafe

105 Trapelo Rd, Belmont

Avg 4.2 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Boston Cream Pie$6.00
serves 1.
three layers of a delicate milk sponge laced with grand marnier and layered with a mousseline cream. topped with chocolate ganache and gold leaf.
More about Ovenbird Cafe

