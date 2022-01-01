Bentonville bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Bentonville restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Bentonville

Oven & Tap image

PIZZA • SALADS

Oven & Tap

215 S. Main Street Suite 3, Bentonville

Avg 4.5 (1620 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Mozz$12.00
Red Sauce, Grana, Herbs
Edamame$6.00
Rosemary, Lemon, Sea Salt
Mushroom$16.00
Mozz, Caramelized onions, thyme, & parmesan
More about Oven & Tap
The First Seat Pub & Grill image

GRILL

The First Seat Pub & Grill

106 SW 2nd St, Bentonville

Avg 4.7 (276 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Cardini$7.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, fresh parmesan cheese and croutons (tossed in Caesar dressing)
Cheese Curds$6.59
Fried cheese with choice of ranch or marinara dipping sauce
Cheeseburger Classic Basket$9.59
The Hamburger Classic topped with choice of cheese. Served with potato flats.
More about The First Seat Pub & Grill
The Preacher's Son image

FRENCH FRIES

The Preacher's Son

201 NW A Street, Bentonville

Avg 4.6 (2035 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lamb Meatballs$20.00
With Harissa and grits
Smoke Fried Chicken$20.00
With street corn salad
Panisse$15.00
Panisse, summer vegetables
More about The Preacher's Son
Beef 'O' Brady's image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2500 SW 14th St, Bentonville

Avg 4 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Pressroom image

FRENCH FRIES

Pressroom

100 NW 2nd Street, Suite 100, Bentonville

Avg 3.8 (694 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Cheeseburger$16.00
Local Beef, American Cheese, Special Sauce, Fixings, Apple Cider Vinegar Kettle Chips
Add Avocado or Bacon +2
Served with Salt & Cider Vinegar Potato Chips
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Or Blackened Chicken Sandwich, Slaw, Wickles Pickles, Aioli, Hawaiian Roll, Apple Cider Vinegar Kettle Chips
Add Avocado or Bacon +2
Served with Salt & Cider Vinegar Potato Chips
Breakfast Plate$11.00
Two Local Eggs, Fries Or Salad Greens, & Toast Or Biscuit
More about Pressroom

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bentonville

Tacos

Edamame

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Hummus

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish Tacos

Nachos

Map

More near Bentonville to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston