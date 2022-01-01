Bentonville bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Bentonville
More about Oven & Tap
PIZZA • SALADS
Oven & Tap
215 S. Main Street Suite 3, Bentonville
|Popular items
|Fried Mozz
|$12.00
Red Sauce, Grana, Herbs
|Edamame
|$6.00
Rosemary, Lemon, Sea Salt
|Mushroom
|$16.00
Mozz, Caramelized onions, thyme, & parmesan
More about The First Seat Pub & Grill
GRILL
The First Seat Pub & Grill
106 SW 2nd St, Bentonville
|Popular items
|Caesar Cardini
|$7.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, fresh parmesan cheese and croutons (tossed in Caesar dressing)
|Cheese Curds
|$6.59
Fried cheese with choice of ranch or marinara dipping sauce
|Cheeseburger Classic Basket
|$9.59
The Hamburger Classic topped with choice of cheese. Served with potato flats.
More about The Preacher's Son
FRENCH FRIES
The Preacher's Son
201 NW A Street, Bentonville
|Popular items
|Lamb Meatballs
|$20.00
With Harissa and grits
|Smoke Fried Chicken
|$20.00
With street corn salad
|Panisse
|$15.00
Panisse, summer vegetables
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2500 SW 14th St, Bentonville
|Popular items
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Pressroom
FRENCH FRIES
Pressroom
100 NW 2nd Street, Suite 100, Bentonville
|Popular items
|Double Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Local Beef, American Cheese, Special Sauce, Fixings, Apple Cider Vinegar Kettle Chips
Add Avocado or Bacon +2
Served with Salt & Cider Vinegar Potato Chips
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried Or Blackened Chicken Sandwich, Slaw, Wickles Pickles, Aioli, Hawaiian Roll, Apple Cider Vinegar Kettle Chips
Add Avocado or Bacon +2
Served with Salt & Cider Vinegar Potato Chips
|Breakfast Plate
|$11.00
Two Local Eggs, Fries Or Salad Greens, & Toast Or Biscuit