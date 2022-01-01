Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Bethel
/
Bethel
/
Cheese Fries
Bethel restaurants that serve cheese fries
Note Kitchen & Bar
227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel
Avg 4.5
(642 reviews)
Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries
$10.00
More about Note Kitchen & Bar
Notch8 Bethel
1 Front st, Bethel
No reviews yet
Kid’s Grilled Cheese and Fries
$10.00
More about Notch8 Bethel
Browse other tasty dishes in Bethel
Chicken Soup
Caesar Salad
Filet Mignon
Nachos
Prosciutto
Mac And Cheese
French Fries
Fish Tacos
More near Bethel to explore
Danbury
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Brewster
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Southbury
No reviews yet
Sandy Hook
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1564 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(837 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1303 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston