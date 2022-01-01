Tortas in Bethel
Bethel restaurants that serve tortas
Note Kitchen & Bar
227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel
|TAJIN CHICKEN TORTA
|$17.00
Thai Lime Roasted Chicken.
Black Bean Puree. Avocado.
Pickled Red Onions. Queso Blanco. Cilantro Aioli. Chopped Romaine.
Toasted Ciabatta. Fries.
La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop
8 P.T. Barnum Square, Bethel
|Torta di Formaggio
|$11.00
Limoncello laced ricotta and cream cheese cheesecake, graham cracker crust, raspberry coulis
|9" Torta Rustica TOGO
|$65.00
Full 9" traditional easter pie made with ricotta, salami, prosciutto cotto, mortadella, provolone and fontina, baked in an olive oil crust
|7" Torta Rustica TOGO
|$45.00
Full 7" traditional easter pie made with ricotta, salami, prosciutto cotto, mortadella, provolone and fontina, baked in an olive oil crust