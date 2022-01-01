Tortas in Bethel

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Note Kitchen & Bar

227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel

Avg 4.5 (642 reviews)
Takeout
TAJIN CHICKEN TORTA$17.00
Thai Lime Roasted Chicken.
Black Bean Puree. Avocado.
Pickled Red Onions. Queso Blanco. Cilantro Aioli. Chopped Romaine.
Toasted Ciabatta. Fries.
More about Note Kitchen & Bar
La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop image

 

La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop

8 P.T. Barnum Square, Bethel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta di Formaggio$11.00
Limoncello laced ricotta and cream cheese cheesecake, graham cracker crust, raspberry coulis
9" Torta Rustica TOGO$65.00
Full 9" traditional easter pie made with ricotta, salami, prosciutto cotto, mortadella, provolone and fontina, baked in an olive oil crust
7" Torta Rustica TOGO$45.00
Full 7" traditional easter pie made with ricotta, salami, prosciutto cotto, mortadella, provolone and fontina, baked in an olive oil crust
More about La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop

