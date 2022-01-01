Al pastor tacos in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Al Pastor Tacos.
|$9.00
ROASTED PORK | PINEAPPLE | ONIONS | SALSA ARBOL | CILANTRO
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Tacos al Pastor
|$17.95
Roasted pork sliced, topped with fresh pineapple. Served with (3) corn tortillas, mexican rice, refried beans, white onions, cilantro, relish, green tomatillo salsa and hot chile de arbol salsa.