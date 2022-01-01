Nachos in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve nachos
Chaia
7237 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda
|Sweet Potato Nachos
|$9.00
black beans, arugula pepita salsa & pickled things
Caddies On Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Nachos
|$9.50
Topped with Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream & Guacamole
|Waffle Fry Nachos
|$9.50
Topped with Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream & Guacamole
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Kids Nachos
|$7.00
|Duck Nachos.
|$12.00
ORANGE MARINATED DUCK | CHIHUAHUA CHEESE | JALAPENOS | RADISH | SOUR CREAM | CILANTRO
|Roasted Vegetable Nachos.
|$8.00
SQUASH | REFRIED BEANS | CHIHUAHUA CHEESE | JALAPEÑO | SOUR CREAM | GREEN ONIONS | CILANTRO
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Nacho Platters
|$12.95
Crispy corn chips covered with refried beans, melted cheese, and jalapeno peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo on the side
Brickside Food & Drink
4866 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Brickside Nachos
|$12.00
Monterey Jack and cheddar, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, scallions, sour cream.
|Nachos
|$13.00
Monterey jack and cheddar, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, scallions, avocado-lime sour cream.
Uncle Julio's
4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Nacho Appetizer Bar For 4
Build your own nachos with 2 full pounds of homemade chips plus all the salsa, queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh and pickled jalapenos, beans, sauteed chicken and ground beef you’ll need to serve 4-6 people.
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|LOADED AF NACHOS
|$19.89
Choice of santa fe chicken or beef, house-made tortilla chips, brewery queso, chipotle cream, black beans, cheddar + pepper jack, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, house-made salsa, sour cream.
|KETTLE NACHOS
|$13.29
Kettle chips, brewery queso, bacon, green onion, blue cheese.
|BREWERY NACHOS
|$12.19
Housemade tortilla chips, black beans, cheddar + pepper jack, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, housemade salsa, sour cream.