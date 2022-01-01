Steak quesadillas in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Kid's Steak Quesadilla
|$7.50
8" flour tortilla, Sirloin Steak, blend of Mexican cheeses. Side of fruit.
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.50
Sirloin Steak, authentic blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Steak Quesadillas
|$16.00
CARNE ASADA | GUAJILLO SALSA | SALSA VERDE | GREEN ONIONS | CHIHUAHUA | SOUR CREAM