Grilled salmon salad in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve grilled salmon salad

Piccoli Piatti image

 

Piccoli Piatti Pizzeria

10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Salad$19.00
Arugula, fennel, grilled orange, vinaigrette.
More about Piccoli Piatti Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Chef Tony's Italian Kitchen

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Summer Grilled Salmon Salad$26.00
More about Chef Tony's Italian Kitchen

