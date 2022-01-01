Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Gringos and Mariachis

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas.$18.00
GRILLED MARINATED CHICKEN | ONIONS | BELL PEPPERS | PICO DE GALLO | SOUR CREAM | GUACAMOLE | CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS
Fajita Omelette
Bell Peppers | Green Onions | Pico De Gallo | Guacamole | Sour Cream | Hand Cut Fries
Chicken $13
Steak $15
Shrimp $15
Vegetarian $10
Half Chicken Half Steak Fajitas$24.00
SKIRT STEAK | CHICKEN | ONIONS | BELL PEPPERS | PICO DE GALLO | GUCAMOLE | SOUR CREAM | CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Guardado's Restaurant

4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1985 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita with Shrimp$25.95
Grilled Shrimp on a Bed of Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes; Served with Black Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Guacamole on the Side
Chicken Fajita$23.95
Grilled Chicken Breast on a Bed of Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes; Served with Black Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Guacamole on the Side
Fajita Vegetarian$17.95
Sauteed Vegetables: Bell Peppers, Onions, Zucchini, Squash, Mushrooms & Tomatoes; Served with Black Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Guacamole on the Side
Consumer pic

 

Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda

8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Combo Fajitas$23.95
Served with mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.
Vegetable Fajitas$18.95
Combination of zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, and refried beans on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and spanish onions. Served with mexican rice, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.
Steak Fajitas$23.95
Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade flour tortillas on the side.
consumer pic

TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (5016 reviews)
Family Fajita and Grilled Shrimp Meal for 4
Chips and salsa, choice of queso or guacamole Mesquite grilled chicken and steak fajitas or carnitas plus 12 grilled shrimp with our homemade flour tortillas, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, beans, sauteed peppers and onions, plus a dozen churros for dessert
Steak Fajita Bowl$18.75
Mesquite grilled skirt steak with rice, roasted corn, black beans, sautéed peppers, onions, chipotle crema, grape tomatoes, queso fresco, topped with crispy tortilla strips.
Steak and/or Chicken Fajitas for Two$45.43
Tender cuts of Midwestern grain-fed steak, hand-trimmed by our butcher and mesquite grilled chicken topped with whipped Mexican butter. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sautéed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra.
