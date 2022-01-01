Fajitas in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve fajitas
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Chicken Fajitas.
|$18.00
GRILLED MARINATED CHICKEN | ONIONS | BELL PEPPERS | PICO DE GALLO | SOUR CREAM | GUACAMOLE | CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS
|Fajita Omelette
Bell Peppers | Green Onions | Pico De Gallo | Guacamole | Sour Cream | Hand Cut Fries
Chicken $13
Steak $15
Shrimp $15
Vegetarian $10
|Half Chicken Half Steak Fajitas
|$24.00
SKIRT STEAK | CHICKEN | ONIONS | BELL PEPPERS | PICO DE GALLO | GUCAMOLE | SOUR CREAM | CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS
Guardado's Restaurant
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Fajita with Shrimp
|$25.95
Grilled Shrimp on a Bed of Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes; Served with Black Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Guacamole on the Side
|Chicken Fajita
|$23.95
Grilled Chicken Breast on a Bed of Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes; Served with Black Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Guacamole on the Side
|Fajita Vegetarian
|$17.95
Sauteed Vegetables: Bell Peppers, Onions, Zucchini, Squash, Mushrooms & Tomatoes; Served with Black Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Guacamole on the Side
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Combo Fajitas
|$23.95
Served with mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.
|Vegetable Fajitas
|$18.95
Combination of zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, and refried beans on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed green peppers and spanish onions. Served with mexican rice, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.
|Steak Fajitas
|$23.95
Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade flour tortillas on the side.
Uncle Julio's
4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Family Fajita and Grilled Shrimp Meal for 4
Chips and salsa, choice of queso or guacamole Mesquite grilled chicken and steak fajitas or carnitas plus 12 grilled shrimp with our homemade flour tortillas, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, beans, sauteed peppers and onions, plus a dozen churros for dessert
|Steak Fajita Bowl
|$18.75
Mesquite grilled skirt steak with rice, roasted corn, black beans, sautéed peppers, onions, chipotle crema, grape tomatoes, queso fresco, topped with crispy tortilla strips.
|Steak and/or Chicken Fajitas for Two
|$45.43
Tender cuts of Midwestern grain-fed steak, hand-trimmed by our butcher and mesquite grilled chicken topped with whipped Mexican butter. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sautéed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra.