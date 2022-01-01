Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve rigatoni

Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SDSC Rigatoni Mammas Gravy$19.00
More about Mamma Lucia
banner pic

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Panetteria Ristorante

4921 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 3.6 (574 reviews)
Rigatoni Alla Caprerse$17.00
rigatoni pasta sautéed with cherry tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella, basil oil and finished with parmesan cheese
RIGATONI “FRANK SINATRA”$19.00
rigatoni pasta sautéed with eggplant, tomatoes, basil, and fresh mozzarella
More about La Panetteria Ristorante

