Rigatoni in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve rigatoni
More about Mamma Lucia
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|SDSC Rigatoni Mammas Gravy
|$19.00
More about La Panetteria Ristorante
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Panetteria Ristorante
4921 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Rigatoni Alla Caprerse
|$17.00
rigatoni pasta sautéed with cherry tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella, basil oil and finished with parmesan cheese
|RIGATONI “FRANK SINATRA”
|$19.00
rigatoni pasta sautéed with eggplant, tomatoes, basil, and fresh mozzarella