Crab cakes in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve crab cakes

Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill image

 

Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill

7940 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Maryland Crab Cakes$26.00
More about Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant image

 

Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Entree$31.00
Jumbo Lump & Lump crab meat, pan griddled to golden brown, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Daily Vegetables, Herb Sauce
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lilit Cafe

7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Crab Cake Platter (GF)$37.99
Bethesda's best crab cakes (df available). Served with basmati rice and a side salad. (GF)
Crab Cake Sandwich$37.99
Coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette, and tartar sauce.
More about Lilit Cafe
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Cooper's Mill

5151 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4 (272 reviews)
Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$28.00
Old bay remoulade, Lyon's bakery potato roll. Served with fries.
More about Cooper's Mill
banner pic

 

Mayflower

7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
Fried Crab Cakes Dinner$12.95
Three pieces. Served with French fries.
More about Mayflower

