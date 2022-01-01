Crab cakes in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve crab cakes
Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill
7940 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.00
|Maryland Crab Cakes
|$26.00
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|Crab Cake Entree
|$31.00
Jumbo Lump & Lump crab meat, pan griddled to golden brown, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Daily Vegetables, Herb Sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lilit Cafe
7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Crab Cake Platter (GF)
|$37.99
Bethesda's best crab cakes (df available). Served with basmati rice and a side salad. (GF)
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$37.99
Coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette, and tartar sauce.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Cooper's Mill
5151 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda
|Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$28.00
Old bay remoulade, Lyon's bakery potato roll. Served with fries.