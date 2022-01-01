Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Item pic

 

Edith's Pizza

6910 Arlington Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BACON CUCUMBER SALAD$10.95
Bacon, English Cucumber, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onion, tossed in a Roasted Red Pepper Vinaigrette over a bed of Mixed Greens.
More about Edith's Pizza
banner pic

 

Himalayan Heritage Restaurant

4925 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1334 reviews)
Cucumber Salad$8.99
More about Himalayan Heritage Restaurant
banner pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Don Pollo

10321 Westlake Dr, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (673 reviews)
CUCUMBER SALAD$5.50
More about Don Pollo
banner pic

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Smoke BBQ

4858 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1625 reviews)
Cucumber Tomato Salad$5.00
Cucumber, tomato, and onion in cumin citrus vinaigrette.
More about Smoke BBQ

