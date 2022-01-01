Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Naan in
Bethesda
/
Bethesda
/
Naan
Bethesda restaurants that serve naan
PIZZA
M & N's Pizza
4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
Avg 4.8
(4536 reviews)
Garlic Naan
$4.00
One piece.
Naan
$4.00
One piece.
More about M & N's Pizza
Himalayan Heritage Restaurant
4925 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
Avg 4.4
(1334 reviews)
Kashmiri Naan (Nuts)
$4.99
Butter Naan
$2.99
Garlic Naan
$3.99
More about Himalayan Heritage Restaurant
