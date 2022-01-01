Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve carne asada

Carne Asada Tacos. image

 

Gringos and Mariachis

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Tacos.$11.00
GRILLED STEAK | AVOCADO SALSA | ONIONS | CILANTRO
Carne Asada Plato.$23.00
GRILLED SKIRT STEAK | GREEN ONIONS | BLACK BEANS | AVOCADO | GREEN RICE | SOUR CREAM | QUESO FRESCO
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Consumer pic

 

Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda

8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$25.95
Served with mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.
More about Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
consumer pic

TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (5016 reviews)
Carne Asada$33.93
Hand-cut marinated 21-day aged skirt steak*. Served with homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and frijoles a la charra
More about Uncle Julio's

