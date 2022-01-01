Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp quesadillas in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row image

 

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row

7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Quesadilla$13.00
Ancho shrimp, authentic blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.
More about Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
Gringos and Mariachis image

 

Gringos and Mariachis

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Quesadillas$16.00
SHRIMP | CHIPOTLE | ONIONS | CHIHUAHUA CHEESE | SOUR CREAM
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Guardado's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Guardado's Restaurant

4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1985 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Quesadilla$12.50
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Mozzarella, Shrimp, Tomatoes & Onion. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream on the Side
More about Guardado's Restaurant
Fish Taco image

 

Fish Taco

10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Quesadilla$13.00
Ancho shrimp, authentic blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.
More about Fish Taco

