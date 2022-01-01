Shrimp quesadillas in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$13.00
Ancho shrimp, authentic blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Shrimp Quesadillas
|$16.00
SHRIMP | CHIPOTLE | ONIONS | CHIHUAHUA CHEESE | SOUR CREAM
Guardado's Restaurant
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$12.50
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Mozzarella, Shrimp, Tomatoes & Onion. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream on the Side