Carbonara in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve carbonara

Item pic

 

PLANTA

4910 Elm Street, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SPAGHETTINI ALLA CARBONARA*$25.95
smoked tempeh & mushroom bacon, cracked pepper, almond parmesan (contains gluten and nuts)
More about PLANTA
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carbonara (L)$14.00
Spaghetti Squash Carbonara$20.00
Carbonara D$19.00
More about Mamma Lucia
banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (2602 reviews)
CHICKEN CARBONARA$20.99
Linguini, garlic-parmesan cream, oven-roasted tomatoes, basil, black peppercorn, bacon, arugula, sunny-side up egg.
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
banner pic

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Panetteria Ristorante

4921 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 3.6 (574 reviews)
Fettuccine Alla Carbonara$18.00
fresh fettuccine pasta Fresh fettuccine pasta sautéed with smoked apple-wood bacon, caramelized onions and cream finished with egg yolk, black pepper and shaved parmesan cheese
More about La Panetteria Ristorante

