Carbonara in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve carbonara
PLANTA
4910 Elm Street, Bethesda
|SPAGHETTINI ALLA CARBONARA*
|$25.95
smoked tempeh & mushroom bacon, cracked pepper, almond parmesan (contains gluten and nuts)
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Carbonara (L)
|$14.00
|Spaghetti Squash Carbonara
|$20.00
|Carbonara D
|$19.00
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|CHICKEN CARBONARA
|$20.99
Linguini, garlic-parmesan cream, oven-roasted tomatoes, basil, black peppercorn, bacon, arugula, sunny-side up egg.
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Panetteria Ristorante
4921 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Fettuccine Alla Carbonara
|$18.00
fresh fettuccine pasta Fresh fettuccine pasta sautéed with smoked apple-wood bacon, caramelized onions and cream finished with egg yolk, black pepper and shaved parmesan cheese