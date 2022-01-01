Parrilla in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve parrilla
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Pescado a la Parrilla Tacos.
|$10.00
BLACKENED SEASONAL FISH | PICO DE GALLO | CABBAGE SLAW | TOMATILLO CHIPOTLE(HOT) or AVOCADO SALSA(MED)
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Guardado's Restaurant
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Portabello a la Parrilla
|$7.50
Grilled Portobello Mushroom Topped with Goat Cheese and Basil Oil. Gluten-free
|Pollo a la Parrilla
|$9.25
Grilled Chicken Thigh with Green Olives and Mushroom Sauce
|Salmon a la Parrilla
|$24.95
Grilled Salmon with Brandy-Saffron-Cream-Butter Sauce; Served with Rice & Veggies