Parrilla in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve parrilla

Gringos and Mariachis

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Takeout
Pescado a la Parrilla Tacos.$10.00
BLACKENED SEASONAL FISH | PICO DE GALLO | CABBAGE SLAW | TOMATILLO CHIPOTLE(HOT) or AVOCADO SALSA(MED)
Guardado's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Guardado's Restaurant

4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1985 reviews)
Takeout
Portabello a la Parrilla$7.50
Grilled Portobello Mushroom Topped with Goat Cheese and Basil Oil. Gluten-free
Pollo a la Parrilla$9.25
Grilled Chicken Thigh with Green Olives and Mushroom Sauce
Salmon a la Parrilla$24.95
Grilled Salmon with Brandy-Saffron-Cream-Butter Sauce; Served with Rice & Veggies
