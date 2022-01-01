Curry in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve curry
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Curry Dipping Sauce
|$11.00
Dreams do come true! One pint of our signature curry dipping sauce that typically comes with our Roti Canai. Pro tip: pour it on EVERYTHING
|Po Po Lo's Curry
|$8.50
Our hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. Wok-seared with chicken, potatoes, onions and peppers and served with Jasmine rice | Available Gluten Friendly | Some Heat
|Curry Laksa Ramen
|$9.50
Spicy coconut curry stew brimming with shrimp, chicken, fried tofu, ramen noodles, veggies, and a soft-boiled egg. Our comfort food.
CURRY • NOODLES
Tara Thai Montgomery Mall
7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda
|Panang Curry
|$13.50
Choice of meat in peanut curry and fresh basil. Level 1 spicy. Served with Thai Jasmin Rice.
|Curry Puff
|$7.50
Puff pry filled with minced onion, potato, and chicken in mild curry.
|Red Curry
|$13.50
Choice of meat in traditional thai style red curry with fresh basil and thai eggplant. Level 2 spicy. Served with Thai Jasmin Rice.
SOUPS
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Vegetarian Malaysian Red Curry Beef
|$17.95
|Vegetable and Tofu Curry
|$13.95
Mixed vegetables and tofu in red curry sauce.
|Malaysian Red Curry Ostrich
|$18.95
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hanaro Sushi
7820 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|Japanese Curry
|$19.99
Smooth Japanese curry and koshihikari rice.
PIZZA
M & N's Pizza
4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|14" Thai Green Curry Pizza
|$31.50
Large 14". Chicken, fresh basil, broccoli, mushrooms, and extra cheese with a base of Thai green curry. (This pizza cannot be made vegetarian)
|Chicken Curry
|$9.75
|14" Spicy Chicken Curry Pizza
|$32.50
Large 14". Curry chicken, red onions, and extra cheese with a base of spicy chicken curry and topped with cilantro after baking.
Himalayan Heritage Restaurant
4925 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Lamb Curry
|$17.99
Served with side of rice.
|Goat Curry
|$19.99
Served with side of rice.
|Goa Fish Curry
|$18.99
Served with side of rice.
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Hunan Kitchen
5253 River Rd, Bethesda
|Curry Dishes
|$19.95
choice of chicken beef shrimp or combination