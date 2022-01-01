Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve curry

Po Po Lo's Curry - Chicken image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Dipping Sauce$11.00
Dreams do come true! One pint of our signature curry dipping sauce that typically comes with our Roti Canai. Pro tip: pour it on EVERYTHING
Po Po Lo's Curry$8.50
Our hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. Wok-seared with chicken, potatoes, onions and peppers and served with Jasmine rice | Available Gluten Friendly | Some Heat
Curry Laksa Ramen$9.50
Spicy coconut curry stew brimming with shrimp, chicken, fried tofu, ramen noodles, veggies, and a soft-boiled egg. Our comfort food.
Duck Duck Goose image

 

Duck Duck Goose

7929 Norfolk Ave., Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Frites with Curry Aïoli$7.00
consumer pic

CURRY • NOODLES

Tara Thai Montgomery Mall

7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1444 reviews)
Panang Curry$13.50
Choice of meat in peanut curry and fresh basil. Level 1 spicy. Served with Thai Jasmin Rice.
Curry Puff$7.50
Puff pry filled with minced onion, potato, and chicken in mild curry.
Red Curry$13.50
Choice of meat in traditional thai style red curry with fresh basil and thai eggplant. Level 2 spicy. Served with Thai Jasmin Rice.
banner pic

SOUPS

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1498 reviews)
Vegetarian Malaysian Red Curry Beef$17.95
Vegetable and Tofu Curry$13.95
Mixed vegetables and tofu in red curry sauce.
Malaysian Red Curry Ostrich$18.95
consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hanaro Sushi

7820 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4 (1759 reviews)
Japanese Curry$19.99
Smooth Japanese curry and koshihikari rice.
banner pic

PIZZA

M & N's Pizza

4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (4536 reviews)
14" Thai Green Curry Pizza$31.50
Large 14". Chicken, fresh basil, broccoli, mushrooms, and extra cheese with a base of Thai green curry. (This pizza cannot be made vegetarian)
Chicken Curry$9.75
14" Spicy Chicken Curry Pizza$32.50
Large 14". Curry chicken, red onions, and extra cheese with a base of spicy chicken curry and topped with cilantro after baking.
banner pic

 

Himalayan Heritage Restaurant

4925 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1334 reviews)
Lamb Curry$17.99
Served with side of rice.
Goat Curry$19.99
Served with side of rice.
Goa Fish Curry$18.99
Served with side of rice.
banner pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Hunan Kitchen

5253 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 3.9 (119 reviews)
Curry Dishes$19.95
choice of chicken beef shrimp or combination
banner pic

 

Mayflower

7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
Curry Chicken$11.35
Hot and spicy. Served with rice and white meat.
Red Curry Shrimp$18.45
Green Curry Chicken$16.75
